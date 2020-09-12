Homicide investigation underway in north Birmingham

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a homicide in the north Birmingham area.

Around 4 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North. At this time, police have not said if there is a suspect in custody.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page