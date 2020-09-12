Homicide investigation underway in north Birmingham

TROPICAL DEPRESSION NINETEEN: TD 19 is located near the coast of Miami. It's expected to track across the southern tip of Florida through the day, then emerge into the Gulf Saturday afternoon. By Sunday morning we could have our next named storm. If 19 develops into a Tropical Storm before the system off the African coast, it will become Sally. The forecast gets a bit broad for early next. Regardless of the exact track, most of the rain will stay along the coast.

CENTRAL ALABAMA: Tonight remains quiet. The sky clears out and it will be a nice start to our Saturday morning. While we won’t see rain all day Saturday and Sunday, most places will see at least some wet weather. Temperatures again will sit in the mid to upper 80s depending on when the rain arrives at your house.

As we start next week the rain chances stay elevated, in the 50-60% range, through Tuesday. A tropical disturbance moving in from the east combined with a lot of moisture streaming into the region will provide the catalyst for this soggy stretch. Tropical downpours and a few thunderstorms are possible with temperatures in the mid 80s. There are hints our pattern could change a bit by late next week, but we’ll have to wait and see.