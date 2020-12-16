Homicide investigation underway in north Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a homicide in north Birmingham Wednesday evening.

Birmingham police officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of 32nd Avenue North.

At this time, there is limited information. Check back for updates.

