Homicide investigation underway at Elyton Village in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide Sunday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m., Birmingham police responded to the 5100 block of Graymont Ave West.

At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity, nor have police released any information on if there is a suspect in custody.

