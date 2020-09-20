BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide Sunday evening.
Around 5:20 p.m., Birmingham police responded to the 5100 block of Graymont Ave West.
At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity, nor have police released any information on if there is a suspect in custody.
Check back for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Homicide investigation underway at Elyton Village in Birmingham
- Birmingham Public library furloughing 158 employees
- Oldest living Marine celebrates 107th birthday
- Foot Locker turning US stores into temporary voter registration sites
- Suspect in custody following fight at Alabama State Fair