Homicide investigation underway at Elyton Village in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library has announced the furlough of 158 full and part-time library employees due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the city has experienced a financial shortfall of $63 million. The decision to furlough BPL employees was made by the BPL Board of Trustees during a special called meeting held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.