Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death inside Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday morning.

According to BPD, officers arrived at a residence in the 4700 block of Kingston Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. on a call of a person down. Authorities say the call came from a “concerned community member” who said the victim could be seen lying on the floor of the home through a window.

Once on the scene, it was determined the man had suffered a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner.

No suspects are in custody at this time. BPD says it is withholding the identity of the victim until his family is reached.

