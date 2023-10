BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man is dead after being shot this week.

On Thursday, the Birmingham Police Department (BPD) found 41-year-old Kevin J. Davis injured with gunshot wounds at Lexington Street and 3rd Avenue Wylam just before 6 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:13 a.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. All questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the death should be made to the Birmingham Police Department.