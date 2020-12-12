Homicide investigation underway after 1-year-old dies from head injury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl as a homicide after she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The victim has been identified as Kar’mynn Gaines.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, the Birmingham Police Department responded to an assault call at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Officers from South Precinct responded and spoke with DHR personnel about the victim being admitted to the hospital with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to the head, Birmingham PD reports.

Gaines remained in the hospital for more than three weeks until she died Dec. 10. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports her death stems from blunt force trauma to the head.

The preliminary investigation suggests the victim’s father was notified that the 1-year-old was

breathing abnormally. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and transported the child

to Children’s Hospital.

No arrest has been made in this investigation. Check back for updates.