Homicide investigation on Winnataska Road in Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in which one man was left dead Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance call to the 1300 block of Camp Winnataska Road in Pell City.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, St. they discovered a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office reports.

At this time, the sheriff’s office has not reported any arrests.

Check back for more updates.

