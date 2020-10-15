PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in which one man was left dead Wednesday night.
Around 6:30 p.m., the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance call to the 1300 block of Camp Winnataska Road in Pell City.
Once deputies arrived on the scene, St. they discovered a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office reports.
At this time, the sheriff’s office has not reported any arrests.
Check back for more updates.
LATEST POSTS
- COVID-19 antibodies provide lasting immunity, new study shows
- Earth breaks September heat record, may reach warmest year
- In swing state of Arizona, some voters say they’re changing sides
- 3-year-old burned after falling into thermal feature at Yellowstone
- Homicide investigation on Winnataska Road in Pell City