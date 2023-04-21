HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — In Homewood a new entertainment development is in the works. The owners are calling this new hub ‘The Edge.’

J.J. and Whitney Thomas, who live in Homewood, told CBS 42 ‘The Edge’ is inspired by their own family visits to other places they’ve always admired.

The couple said they saw a hole, specifically around Homewood, where there’s a lack in entertainment-based spaces for everyone to enjoy.

They said the space is intended to be a place people can come to year-round at all times of the day with amenities like shaded and covered seating.

They envision an entertainment hub with unique food and beverage options, live music, yard games, a playground for the kids and even a possible pickle ball court.

After years of dreaming up their plans, the Thomas’ said the ideal spot became available and now their vision is becoming a reality.

“Built a really good team around us to help us build the vision and build the development itself, and a lot of the community has given us good feedback to say that ‘Hey, you know, we want to be there. We support it,’” said J.J. Thomas. “And we’re building something where we’re the target audience. We’re a target customer. So, we were hoping there’s others like us that would enjoy what’s being built.”

They are making an effort to build a space with a unique combination of elements that Homewood doesn’t already have and something that caters to all ages.

Whitney Thomas says the location at 815 and 817 Green Springs Highway is also a key part to this.

“The location that The Edge will be is very walkable from the Edgewood community as well as West Homewood, and then, we’re real close to 65 and also, like the Sanford college campus as well,” said Thomas. “So, we just think it’s a really centrally located spot that will be accessible to a lot of different communities.”

The Thomas’ said they’re currently looking to fill micro restaurant, business style spaces with food truck style restaurant entrepreneurs who have unique concepts. They said their ears are open for any businesses interested in working with them.

Other local businesses in the area are responding well the idea of a new entertainment development.

Owner of Sam’s Deli and Grill, Sam Daibes, said Homewood and the Edgewood neighborhood are very supportive of local businesses and that he is excited to hear about this multi-purpose development.

“It’s good for the community, a lot of things to do at the same time,” said Daibes. “Homewood has always been a good neighborhood, and everybody loves everybody. So, this way we’ll keep it together and I think everybody will enjoy that.”

The Thomas’ say the edge will be ready for tenants in the fall and the community can expect to see the project completely finished by the end of this year.

To learn more and follow the progress of this new development you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.