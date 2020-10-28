Homewood Theatre reopening for first time since start of COVID-19 pandemic

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since March, the Homewood Theatre hasn’t been able to have live theater in their studio due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Homewood Theatre will reopen their doors to debut their new show, “The Outsider.” Executive director Kyle Bass said the show is a political comedy and very timely with the election next week.

“It’s just a good laugh. That’s what we all need. We’ve all been locked up for six to seven months. We’ve had enough coronas and hurricanes and politics and it’s about politics but it’s just the fun stuff. It’s about a crazy farce of governor who gets kicked out of office and his lieutenant governor who doesn’t like to speak in front of crowds, doesn’t like to talk to reporters, doesn’t like to do anything but his work suddenly is governor,” Bass said.

Bass said to keep everyone safe, the audience will be spaced out 6 feet apart and the actors will be spaced out too. He said the experience for the audience will be a little different but still enjoyable.

“One of the things about live theatre, especially here and some small theatres, is the audience is right on top of the action and that’s kind of the fun. You’re packed in there, really tight but with COVID we have to space out more and it’s really affected that and we won’t get to do everything we normally would do but we’ll make it as close as possible but still be safe,” he said.

Bass said seating is limited and are selling tickets fast so if you want to see the show, make a reservation. Patrons will be required to wear a mask and be temperature checked at the door.

“The Outsider” opens at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There is also a Sunday show at 2:30 p.m. For tickets, click here.

LATEST POSTS