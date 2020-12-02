Homewood stores ready for holiday shopping during COVID-19 pandemic

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Holiday shopping is the biggest time of the year for small businesses.

In downtown Homewood, business owners are hoping the community comes out and supports them after a really hard year in 2020.

Dykes Cule, manger of At Home Furnishing in Homewood, said they did well this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but they had to make a lot of changes, especially for the holidays.

“Normally we have the holiday spread throughout the front part of store. We moved it throughout the entire store. We had a really great holiday business last year so we increased our buy not knowing about COVID-19 so we did our holiday buy in January so we increased it substantially so when it started coming in, we made arrangements.,” Cule said.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce has been trying to help out businesses.

“One thing we did recently is Save Shopping week where it was a social media campaign. We went out and did Facebook Live videos at multiple stores throughout the week to just highlight some of the safe shopping practices that are here in Homewood. All our business owners have been so good about implementing those,” said Mandy Williams with the Homewood Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses are encouraging or enforcing mask wearing in their stores. Some have also added plexiglass at the cash register and hand sanitizing stations around the store.