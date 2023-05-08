Signs about Mother’s Day are displayed at a home decor department store in Northbrook, Ill., Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Mother’s Day is fast approaching and local businesses are busy getting ready for the big holiday weekend.

This year, the holiday lands on May 14. While that means you have a few more days to get gifts and plans ready, area shops are already hitting the ground running in preparation for the big day.

Gift shops, restaurants and flower shops are busy filling orders and taking reservations ahead of the holiday.

Real and Rosemary in Homewood is taking orders for its take-home brunch special and reservations for its dine-in option for those looking to treat mom to a special meal.

Marketing and Customer Experience Manager Ashley Stork said the restaurant is bringing in extra staff and ordering more products to make sure Sunday goes smoothly.

“We’ve ordered some extra plates and silverware and going through all of our things just to make sure we’re a little more prepared for the holiday,” Stork said. “It helps us to make sure that we are able to service all the customers that come through in a speedy fashion that we’re known for, but also make it comfortable so people don’t feel rushed in their experience either.”

It’s not just restaurants that are anticipating a boost this weekend, as flower shops are packed to the brim with orders for moms.

Blakelee’s Bouquets Owner Shelby Lee said they started getting orders as early as a month ago but she anticipates a surge of last-minute customers later this week.

“We work later hours, we bring in more staff. Our staff is pretty good. Most of the time two weeks it starts to build up and then the week of, it’s just crazy,” Lee said.

Lee said Mother’s Day is actually the busiest holiday for most flower shops, as they usually bring in more orders and revenue than they do even for Valentine’s Day.

Both Lee and Stork said no matter how you choose to celebrate mom this weekend, area shops and businesses are prepared and ready to make sure she feels loved and appreciated.