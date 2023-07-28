BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, the city of Homewood is considering a new government model that would add a city manager to the pay roll.

City councilor Jennifer Andress said this would allow the council to focus on being what it’s truly meant to be: a governing body that votes on policy.

“We really do a lot of day-to-day managing which I love. I love my neighbors and I love hearing from them, and talking about issues, but a lot of it is sort of things you would see be more dealt with in the city manager’s office rather than the city council dealing with,” said Andress.

She said Homewood is a happening and growing place, so a city manager is needed to professionally take on day-to-day operations, handling certain issues like maintenance concerns currently going through city council.

Andress says this government change is inspired by other cities already thriving on similar models.

“We have the biggest council in the state, and we only have 25,000 residents,” said Andress. “There are models out there of cities that are doing a great job with this model. You know, Auburn is one of them, Pell City is one of them, you know obviously Vestavia Hills and we have our friends in Mountain Brook that do it a little bit differently, but they have a phenomenal city manager.”

The addition of a city manager would likely lead to a chain of changes within the city’s government dynamic.

Andress said the city council would probably down size from 11 councilors to four or six. The mayor would then also join as a voting member. This could lead to redistricting.

If the city council chooses to move forward with a new government model, Andress said community members will get the final say with a vote that would take place in the first quarter of 2024.

The goal would be to have a city manager in operation by 2025.