HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s been over three weeks since two tornadoes touched down in Homewood, damaging homes and businesses. There are still reminders of the tornadoes from tarps over roofs to piles of cut-down trees.

Homewood city leaders say crews will be on call should Monday night’s storm cause similar damage.

“We don’t want anything to certainly sneak up on us, but weather is fickle at best, so we try to be as prepared as we can,” Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky said.

McClusky says the city is still reeling from being hit by two tornadoes in December.

“We had some that were minor damage but the citizens and residents responded really, really well as well as the city,” McClusky said. “All of the utility companies and everything came through for us but you know people are still dealing with some issues.”

Café Sorelle is one of the businesses in Homewood hit last month. Chef and owner Joy Smith says the café was without power for three days, trees fell on the café’s new work van and the café’s new awning was ripped down.

“There are so many blessings though behind all of that. You know, it was hard because we were heading into a busy week with catering and had to work extra, extra long hours to get the coolers stocked,” Smith said.

Smith says the Homewood community came together to clean up and that gives her peace of mind going into Monday’s storm, knowing her neighbors will be ready to help if they’re hit again.

“There’s no need worrying about it until it happens,” Smith said. “I think I have a little bit more experience now and some new friends in the neighborhood to reach out to in case something does happen.”

While the storm isn’t expected to be at its worst this far north, the city of Homewood is alert and ready just in case.