HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since an EF-1 tornado touched down in Homewood a week ago, several homes still have tree debris in yards and tarps over them.

Homewood resident Winslow Armstead said last week’s tornado brought down one oak tree in his yard, which damaged his home and three cars.

“We’ve been searching for cars this week and trying to clean up trees,” Armstead said. “We had about six hardwood trees across the front that we had to take out, and they already took themselves out, so we’ve been cleaning that up and get the inside sort of squared away because it took on seven hours of rain and water on the inside. So we’re trying to get the house dried out.”

With all the damages, Armstead said they haven’t finalized where they will spend their Christmas.

“We’ll either be here or six months in a rental house and start before Christmas,” Armstead said.

Chris Culver and his family’s home was also damaged by last week’s tornado. A tree left a hole in the roof of their home and debris in their yard, but a week later he said their home is in better shape.

“All the debris has been removed from the yard, and we’ve had some assessment done, and we’ve been working with our insurance company,” Chris Culver said. “But this has not slowed down our holiday plans.”

The family is still appreciative of the help from the community.

“It was just kind of people to come out and help us and looking at the community our damage is really nothing compared to a lot of people, so we’re glad we came out ahead,” Lindsey Culver said.

Despite having several damages, Armstead values the life lesson he has taken away from this situation.

“It really is about appreciating what is still here, appreciating being healthy and safe, and the rest of the holidays is getting to spend more time together,” Armstead said.

Armstead said he hopes they will be able to move back into their home in the summer or fall of 2024.