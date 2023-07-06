HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Public Library announced this week it received the Public Library Association’s Digitial Literacy Workshop Incentive Grant, supported by AT&T.

According to the Homewood Public Library, the PLA selected more than 200 public libraries across 45 states to hold digital literacy workshops. The workshops are supposed to assist patrons in improving their digital skills and promote broadband adoption among families and diverse communities. The workshops support the digital literacy courses that are freely available through DigitalLearn.org.

The Homewood Public Library stated it will use the funding it received to offer Spanish computer classes to the local Hispanic community. The library will also provide educational classes to its senior citizens. The primary courses that will be available are Introduction to Computers, Internet Safety, Introduction to Email, Introduction to Windows 11 and Apple iOS Basics (iPhone and iPad).

Classes start in August and will last through the end of November. Click here to learn more information or register for a class.