Homewood pools to change operations due to COVID-19

HOMEWOOD Ala. (WIAT) — A majority of the staff at Homewood Central Pool are preparing to self-quarantine before they head back to college in August.

Lifeguard Caleb Walker will attend the University of Alabama and needs to test negative for COVID-19 prior to starting the school year.

“Quarantine for at least a week just to make sure you’re not around anyone that’s been in contact and that you’ll test negative,” Walker said.

With so many staff members slated to go to school this fall, the hours at Homewood’s pools will now be reduced. Walker says with a portion of the Summer already missed due to coronavirus, this is frustrating for many.

“It’s like we are missing out on some money before we get to school, so that’s unfortunate but it makes sense because everybody is just trying to stay as safe as possible,” Walker said.

Homewood Central Pool staff say they will start making the changes at their pools starting mid next week.

“We’ll bump down to just one pool being open. A lot of times we end up convincing students at nearby universities to come back and continue working weekends until labor day but we felt like it wasn’t in their best interest,” senior recreation leader Matt Collins said.

For locals who have already adjusted to so many changes at the pool facilities, this is disappointing.

“It’s been difficult to get a spot you have to sign up online. This summer’s been different for sure, but I think everything has worked out for the best,” Homewood resident Sidney Steed said.

