Homewood pools close due to COVID-19 case

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood Parks announced on Facebook that it is closing the pools due to a positive COVID-19 test from one of the lifeguards.

The park says workers and staff are working to deep clean the facility for the safety and protection of residents and swimmers. All Aquatic staff has been sent to get tested for the virus.

Homewood Parks says they plan to make announcements about reopening soon.

