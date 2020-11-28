Homewood police searching for 2 involved in shooting

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is seeking help in identifying two persons of interest involved in a shooting that occurred in Homewood during the early morning hours of November 26 on Oxmoor Road near I-65.

Homewood Police report their investigation reveals that two groups got into an altercation at EL SOL nightclub on Valley Avenue in Birmingham. Both groups were asked to leave and left in separate vehicles.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman from Alabaster, was an occupant in one of the vehicles. Shots were fired into the vehicle as it traveled West on Oxmoor Road, Homewood PD reports. The victim was struck and was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition.

If anyone can assist in identifying these individuals please contact Sgt. Trent Peoples at 205-332-6235 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.