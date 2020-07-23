Homewood police officer suspended, demoted for rap video

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer was suspended and demoted after he posted a video of himself rapping a song with controversial lyrics.

Homewood police officer Jon Newland received a three-day suspension and was demoted from corporal to officer. In May, Newland posted an Instagram video of himself rapping to a song, stating “my ways are a blaze of mysterious smoke, around your neck I flex this choke.” Officials were made aware of the video on June 18. Homewood police said the lyrics weren’t a reflection of the department.

It’s unclear whether Newland will appeal the decision. Carr didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

