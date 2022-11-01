HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating two deadly shootings in Homewood, both at businesses less than a mile apart from each other.

The latest shooting happened in the parking lot of a CVS on West Valley Avenue Saturday and claimed the life of 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek. Sergeant John Carr with the Homewood Police Department said a motive is taking shape in the investigation.

“At this point right now, we do not have a person in custody. Our investigation has indicated to this point that we do believe this is drug related and some sort of transaction took place in the parking lot,” said Carr.

The weekend homicide is the third of the year for the city. The new investigation has been added to the investigation into another deadly shooting, this one at the Wells Fargo just up the road on West Valley.

“We’ve received close to 100 tips either directly or through Crimestoppers and our investigators continue to follow up on those tips. We are still working on some leads, but going through the tips we still get and the ones we have and trying to link everything up to try and form a suspect and bring some justice to that family,” said Carr.

Juan Gallego works at a hair salon that is separated by a parking lot from the the scene of the deadly shooting. He says two shootings, so close to his workplace is frightening. “Thinking about our peoples’ safety and our safety, it’s very important. It’s time for the police to do something more about it,” said Gallego.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homewood Police Department at 205-332-6200.