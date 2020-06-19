Homewood PD officer placed on leave after video of them rapping along to a song resurfaces

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Homewood police officer is on administrative leave after a video of the officer singing along to a “rap-type song” was found by the department.

According to Homewood PD, the video was posted on social media on May 16 and was seen by the department on Thursday.

After an initial investigation, the officer was placed on leave. After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed the officer was off-duty at the time it was recorded and was not “representing himself as a Homewood police officer in any official capacity.”

Homewood PD did say that the lyrics used in the video “are not reflective of the Homewood Police Department’s policies, procedures, standards, training or views.”

The video has since been taken down. No other information has been released at this time.

