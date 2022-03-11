HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – A Homewood pastor with ties to Ukraine is helping to provide comfort for people who live in the country.

Pastor Langston Haygood has his own counseling center here, Pathway Ministries, Inc. and provides services for The Springs Counseling Center in Odessa.

“It’s more to me than merely a counseling center,” Haygood said. “It’s personal because I love these people.”

Haygood said he was invited to tour the Ukrainian church in 2005 and saw a need to help those in rehab, battling addiction and experiencing trauma.

“I think the people are recovering and they will continue to recover,” Haygood said.

It’s a new normal life Ukrainian people are adjusting to, Haygood said. He keeps in touch virtually along with The Springs Counseling Center Director Lyuda Betina and Pastor Sergei Betin who are there right now.

“While it’s safe here and while other people stay here, our church is here so we will be here,” Betina said. “We feel strange. At first there was a feeling that at first, everything that was happening was not real as if we were watching some movie.”

Betin said it is important to stay strong for the country.

“We made a decision to be strong and courageous,” Betin said. “It’s impossible to be strong and courageous and at the same time to be ready to escape.”

Haygood said both Russians and Ukrainians are reaching out for help – and they will continue to show up as needed to support them.

“Initially, there was shock and trauma, but just as we were talking with the counselors this morning they are beginning to work through their trauma,” Haygood said.

The war, they said, is uniting the country as one.

“We see that Putin, he will not stop in Ukraine,” Betina said. “His vision is to destroy the world. It’s very important for us to get together.”

Haygood said you can help by sending your prayers and supporting them through this time.