HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — An officer and one other individual were transported to a local hospital Friday night after the police vehicle rear ended a private car, law enforcement have said.

The collision occurred on Valley Avenue near the Valora Apartments and led to the street’s closure for a period of time.

Sgt. John Carr with the Homewood Police Department said that both the officer who rear ended the vehicle and an individual in that vehicle were taken to the hospital with what he described as minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Carr said.