BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Marching Band will be traveling to Dublin, Ireland next school year to take part in a major St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The announcement was made during halftime of the Homewood football game Friday, where many alumni performed as part of a 50th anniversary celebration of the marching band. The band had previously marched in Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 1993 and 1997.

“This is a huge opportunity for our students,” HHS Band Director Chris Cooper said in a statement. “The St. Patty’s Day Parade is a worldwide parade, and we will be marching with music groups from all around the globe.”

The band has performed in many major parades and festivals, most notably the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, which they have marched in since the 90s. This November, the band will head to Orlando, Florida for the Universal Holiday Parade.

“We have already started planning for our trip to Ireland, and it is going to be such a great experience for our students,” Cooper said. “Not only will these students perform in front of thousands of people, they will also get to see new sights and experience new places while representing our community internationally.”

The Band will travel to Ireland in March 2024 and will tour museums, castles and will get to learn about Irish culture and tradition.