HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — If you need a pressure washer or a sewing machine, the Homewood Public Library may be just the place you’re looking for.

Recently, the library has been expanding what it calls its “Library of Things” collection, which is a host of items that can be borrowed by any holder of a valid Jefferson County Library card. Thus far, the “Library of Things” includes ukuleles, Rokus, iPads, metal detectors, horseshoes and more.

Pictured: Jason Robinson playing Tipsy Toss at the Homewood Public Library

Jason Robinson, a member of the circulation staff, came up with the idea of adding more items to the collection.

“Having worked on several projects at home, I realized that many tools are only required for a short time,” Robinson said. “I thought it would be fantastic if people could borrow these items from the library for home improvement projects, family game nights, or leisure activities.”

Items from the “Library of Things” can be borrowed for seven days and can be placed on hold. For a complete list of available items, you can click here. To apply for a library card, click here.