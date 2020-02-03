Homewood leaders working to improve downtown parking

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – Homewood city councilor Britt Thames says parking is an issue downtown, especially at lunch time, but the city is considering ideas to alleviate those issues.

The city’s public safety and public works committees will discuss parking strategies in their regular meetings Monday night. Thames says many ideas and proposals have been made, including the possibility of adding more parking near the corner of 29th Ave. South and 19th Pl. South. That area has grown over last few years, and more parking is now needed. Thames says the road is wide enough to accommodate more diagonal spaces.

“We could really quickly get some good, additional parking,” he said. “And at the same time, it improves pedestrian safety. It shrinks the road, slows things down.”

That issue will come up in the public safety meeting. In the public works meeting, leaders will discuss doing a parking analysis. It would give them a more in-depth look at what the city has, how to utilize it and what it needs.

“That probably will take about six months to come back, but will give us a good idea of our inventory – even more than what we’ve already done – and help us come up with some ideas about how to help move the parking around, maybe better usage because we do have some under-utilized areas of downtown right now,” Thames said.

Perhaps the most under-utilized parking is the deck beneath city hall. Thames says leaders hope to improve signage to make people aware of it and improve lighting so people feel safe parking there.

“It averages 40-percent occupancy,” he said. “It’s the largest amount of public parking in downtown and it’s just frankly not being used to its fullest extent.”