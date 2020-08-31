Homewood leaders to consider purchasing more AEDs

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood city leaders are considering adding life-saving devices to police cars, schools and other areas around town.

On Monday, the city council will vote on whether to purchase automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from Cardiac Solutions. The city already has a few devices, but leaders say they want to add one to each police vehicle since officers are often the first to respond to emergencies.

“If there is an emergency situation, something that has to be dealt with right on time, they’ll have that option because they’ll have those AEDs right there in their patrol cars,” Homewood City Councilor Barry Smith said.

AEDs are used to help people experiencing cardiac arrest. They’re designed to be user-friendly so anyone can use them in an emergency situation.

Several cities in central Alabama, including Homewood, have them displayed in public places for easy access. City leaders are considering purchasing dozens more to put in strategic locations.

“I think it’s important for us as a city to provide as much safety and protection to our residents as we possibly can, and quite frankly, to those visiting,” Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer said.

City leaders plan to use the AEDs they purchase in police units, but they say Cardiac Solutions also plans to donate more. The city council will consider adding some of those to the city’s schools.

“A student might have an emergency health condition that takes a bad turn,” Smith said. “And that way you have personnel right there on-site who can administer that AED and perhaps save a kid’s life. And that’s a huge deal.”

Smith said the city also may add AEDs in parks and along the Greenway Trail. The city council meets at 6 p.m.

