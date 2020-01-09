Homewood increasing road work budget for 2020

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT)– The city of Homewood is looking to improve roads in 2020.

Homewood City Council President Peter Wright says the city increased funding for road repairs.

“We did put extra money into our budget this year for paving roads, and we certainly will spend that money. We do every year. “

Wright says the city receives funds from the state’s gas tax for annual road repairs, and they decided to allocate additional city funds.

“We are putting emphasis on concern and focus taking care of the roads.”

Roads that need paving are on a priority schedule. Wright says the schedule takes into account several factors and keeps the highly traveled roads in good condition.

Weather and time of year is also a factor in paving roads.

Wright says any Homewood resident that comes across a pothole or road that needs work should report it to the city.

“We need and want these calls,” Wright explains, especially when the pothole could cause imminent danger.

