Homewood apartment blaze contained; fire crews on scene

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood fire crews responded Sunday morning to a fire at an apartment complex.

Fire crews were dispatched to The Park at Buckingham apartment complex on Aspen Cove shortly before 10 a.m., Homewood Fire Lt. Mark Shannon told CBS 42. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire, which was contained to one building. As of 12:45 p.m., the blaze is under control; crews remain on scene.

No one was injured in the fire, but some residents may be displaced. According to Shannon, some of the units may have suffered water damage as well.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. This is a developing story, which will be updated as additional details are available. Stay with CBS 42 for the latest.