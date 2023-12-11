HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Craig Lawrence and his wife Maggie described the moment a tree fell through the roof of their home Saturday night, nearly landing on their sons who were sleeping in their beds.

“It was the largest crash you’ve ever heard in your life,” Craig said.

The Lawrences say they were in the living room when they heard what they thought was a freight train and felt pressure come over them.

“I just remember we couldn’t see anything we lost power and I just remember like diving to the ground, and you can hear everything was just crashing,” Maggie said.

At that moment, they knew they had to get their three young sons from their rooms. The couple rushed and found that two of their sons were trapped in their bedroom.

“Craig pulled a Hulk move and somehow kicked that door,” Maggie said. “They’re active little boys [and] they climbed up the rubble barefoot and scooted through a little skinny opening, and we had them.”

Two days later, their home is completely damaged along with several other homes in the area.

“We have a full staff that’s staying in this area, that’s here to help homeowners in any way we can,” said Tommy Ford, the owner of Little Pig’s Roofing.

Ford said their crews spent Sunday and Monday working to restore damage in Homewood following Saturday night’s storm. Although their help can’t bring back the loss of property to the homeowners, it’s an attempt to help them recover during this difficult time.

“Reassure them that things are ok and it’s just property and that their safety and wellbeing is more important,” Ford said.

The Lawrences are currently staying in a hotel as they wait to hear back from their insurance company.