HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Elizabeth Scott remembers how a year ago, her 8-year-old daughter, Liza, would talk about how she could feel something in her brain.

Last year, Liza was diagnosed with three cerebral malformations, severe enough that she had seizures and bleeds in her brain. Knowing her daughter would need surgery, Elizabeth found a doctor in Boston Children’s Hospital who could treat her. Although insurance would cover most of the expenses for surgery, what was left was money to stay in New England while she recovered, as well as take care of everyday expenses.

In a way to raise both a little money and awareness, Liza began selling lemonade at her mother’s bakery, Savage’s Bakery, in Homewood. Outside of her regular customers and a MightyCause page, Elizabeth didn’t think much would come from it.

“It was more of an interest story to share with our customers,” Scott said. “I never imagined what it would do for our family.”

Liza Scott, who is running a lemonade stand to help fund her own brain surgery, holds a donation at her mother’s bakery in Homewood, Ala., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

It would not take long for Liza’s story to travel well beyond Homewood, covered everywhere from The Associated Press to CNN’s Anderson Cooper. In a few days, the family raised over $250,000. Now, that number is closer to $400,000.

“It was eleventy bajillion dollars,” Liza joked.

Even today, the Scotts are still receiving donations and Elizabeth continues to receive messages from people from across the world asking how Liza is doing.

“It certainly makes you feel like you’re not in this on your own,” Elizabeth said. “She really struck a chord in the hearts of people all over, and it’s enough out here.”

By March 2021, the Scotts were in Boston for Liza’s first surgery. By May, she required a second surgery. In a couple of months, she will need another one.

“I’m scared,” Liza said.

Elizabeth said the family has been through a lot the past year. Liza has continued to have seizures, although not as frequently as before. Due to medications she needs to take that can often make her tired, Liza is not as “spunky” as she used to be, Elizabeth said. Liza has also had some lapses in memory, one time wandering away from her mother in a store for 15 minutes and not realizing what had happened.

Scott said that despite all the surgeries and the side effects they’ve brought, Liza has taken it all in stride.

“She knows she’ll have to have other surgeries and she really hasn’t skipped a beat,” Scott said. “She’s a pretty resilient child.”

Even Finnley, Liza’s 4-year-old brother, has been affected by his sister’s health issues.

“He worries that something can happen to her,” Scott said. “He’s very aware and cognitive for someone his age.”

Liza Scott (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Scott)

For Elizabeth herself, she knows that these are issues Liza will be going through for the rest of her life and that she will go through them with her together.

“I’ve had to come to terms with that and with the risks,” she said. “It takes a real faith to know I can’t change it and I’ll have to make the best of it and trust God with the journey.”

Even talking about her daughter with friends and customers can be exhausting for Elizabeth.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “You have to find the joy in the suffering, and that’s not easy.”

Scott said her faith has been crucial in finding the joy in her daughter’s suffering.

“I think that realizing our suffering is not placed on us by God, it’s something we experience because there is evil in the world and what my faith does is allow me to place all of this hardship and suffering in God’s hands, knowing he’s in control and that all we’re going through and all he’s already provided aren’t coincidences,” Scott said. “It’s God saying ‘I’ve got you.'”

Elizabeth said that despite the struggles of Liza’s health, she has been encouraged by the number of families she has helped who have similar challenges and being able to give them advice.

“It makes you feel that your life has a higher purpose, more than baking cakes or taking kids to school,” she said.

Liza will be returning to Boston in April for her next surgery. You can donate to the family by clicking here.