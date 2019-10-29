Homewood community raising awareness for missing teen Aniah Blanchard

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT)– Aniah Blanchard was last seen five days ago in Auburn. The 19-year-old is from Homewood and the community is doing its part to raise awareness.

Homewood Flowers owners Bradley Gilbert and Marilee Howard decided to donate ribbons to be hung throughout Homewood to raise awareness for Aniah Blanchard’s case. On Monday, the flower shop had roughly 50 volunteers who had created hundreds of baby blue ribbons.

“Know that everybody loves you, everybody is praying for you, and that we are all there for you,” Howard said.

The store owners have had their own close call over losing their child. They intervened, but it was a scare that stuck with them.

“It was a man and a woman who told [our son] that they had a child at home and wondered if he’d want to come play with him. It was the most terrifying day of our lives,” Gilbert said.

If you’d like to help, Homewood Flowers is accepting donations of baby blue ribbons. You can pick up a ribbon at their store or at one of the following locations: Seeds, Spartan, Fitness or Off Central.

Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer said the city is prepared to offer any resources necessary to help in the case.

“We’ve certainly reached out to them to let them know that any resources that we have will certainly be available immediately to them if they need it and I know our community will back that up,” McBrayer said.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information regarding Aniah’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, their anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

LATEST POSTS