Homewood City Schools’ superintendent retiring at end of school year

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood City Schools’ superintendent Dr. Bill Cleveland has announced he will be retiring from his position following the end of the school year.

In a letter written to families of the school district, Cleveland said he would be stepping down from his role June 30. He notified the Board of Education Tuesday evening.

“Leaving a job that you love is hard, but I feel that the timing is right,” Cleveland said in his letter. “We have strong leaders and outstanding teachers to continue the legacy of this amazing school system. I have tremendous confidence in the future of Homewood City Schools.”

Cleveland had been serving as superintendent for the last 12 years.

A replacement has yet to be named for Cleveland.

