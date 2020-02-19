HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood City Schools’ superintendent Dr. Bill Cleveland has announced he will be retiring from his position following the end of the school year.
In a letter written to families of the school district, Cleveland said he would be stepping down from his role June 30. He notified the Board of Education Tuesday evening.
“Leaving a job that you love is hard, but I feel that the timing is right,” Cleveland said in his letter. “We have strong leaders and outstanding teachers to continue the legacy of this amazing school system. I have tremendous confidence in the future of Homewood City Schools.”
Cleveland had been serving as superintendent for the last 12 years.
A replacement has yet to be named for Cleveland.
LATEST POSTS
- Pedestrian struck, killed on 1st Ave. N, BPD investigating
- Rod Blagojevich speaks at Denver airport prior to flight home
- Greene County residents dealing with more flooding
- Tarrant Taco Bell employee hit by bullet fragments in armed robbery
- Homewood City Schools’ superintendent retiring at end of school year