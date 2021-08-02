Homewood City Schools reverses mask-optional policy, will require face coverings this fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Five days after announcing that face masks would be optional on campus, Homewood City Schools has now reversed its decision.

On Monday, the school system announced that all students and faculty would be required to wear face masks while inside- regardless of vaccination status. In a statement released Monday, the school system said the decision was made following recommendations that had been released earlier that day by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“As we wished to have had ADPH’s information earlier, we’ve all learned during this pandemic that things change rapidly in our community, state, and nation,” the statement read. “As we continue to engage with our state officials we must all be flexible as protocols and procedures will change. We are in dynamic times and our leadership remains dynamic as well.”

Citing the ADPH guidance, the school system said that wearing face masks while inside would greatly reduce the number of students required to quarantine.

“We understand that the debate regarding facial coverings is very divisive,” the statement read. “Last year, our health leaders mandated facial coverings state-wide to ensure the safety of all of our families, not just in schools but throughout Alabama. Although a similar mandate is not currently in place, the strong recommendation from our state health leaders along with our rising Covid-19 cases in Alabama shows that we all must work together to do our best to keep our faculty, staff, and students in school.”

Birmingham City Schools is another school system that has mandated masks be worn inside.

The first day of school for HCS will be Aug. 11.