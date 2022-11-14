HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night.

Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer Stadium was originally a part of Vestavia Hills. However, it was gifted to the school board several years ago.

“It was never picked up to be annexed into the City of Homewood, so what we’re trying to do is clean that up and resurvey that into the overall school campus,” Eatman said.

School officials and parents hope the land can become an additional parking lot for students. Currently, Homewood High students parade across South Lakeshore Drive to their cars after dismissal because there are not enough parking spaces on school property.

Homewood City Council President Alex Wyatt said before the pandemic they had worked with Samford and the district to temporarily use more parking spaces at the university near those fields.

With Monday’s annex, Wyatt said the city is taking the land that borders the school and making it part of Homewood.

“It’s a wonderful issue to have as a city that we have so many families that want to come and live here, send their kids to school here and it’s just a testament to what the school board has done with everything they do in operating our school system,” Wyatt said.

During the public hearing, resident Liz Ellaby said she is concerned there wasn’t enough time for the council to make a decision.

“I feel like the annexation was put off until the last minute so that the public would be kept in the dark about the reason for the annexation,” Ellaby said.

Wyatt said the council acted on it as soon as it was brought to them, but any issues with building a parking lot need to be directly taken to the school board.

“Whether or not a parking lot gets built or they use their land for anything else is a decision that rests with the school board and not with the city council,” Wyatt said.

Per law, Wyatt said longer notification of Monday’s public hearing annex needed to be at least 90 days ahead of the vote.

A school representative CBS 42 spoke with says they can meet with us later this week for more details on what a bigger parking lot could look like.