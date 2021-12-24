Homewood businesses report boosts in shopping this holiday season

HOMEWOOD Ala. (WIAT) — Small businesses in Homewood say they have seen a major boost in business this holiday season compared to 2020.

Alabama Goods reports that the work they have put in to expand their supply of locally made crafts, art and food has paid off and increased sales from last year by an estimated 20 percent, according to Sherry Hartley, President of Alabama Goods.

“People support us, and we are supporting them and love the concept that people see the importance in buying local. It’s good for a lot of different people,” Hartley says.

B. Bayer and Company Monogramming Gifts says they have also seen an increase in sales, particularly of non-monogrammed items and gift cards.

“It’s such an important thing to keep our economy going, and you know I’m just really hoping we can keep moving in a positive direction and keep things going,” said Betsy Bayer, Owner of B. Bayer & Company.

On Christmas Eve, B. Bayer & Company will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Alabama Goods from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.