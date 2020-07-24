Homewood businesses looking forward to annual Sidewalk Sale this weekend

HOMEWOOD, Ala (WIAT) — Homewood’s 9th annual Sidewalk Sale is on Saturday and businesses said they’re really excited.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce said this is the time to find deals up to 75% off.

Due to COVID-19, many of the stores on 18th Street in Homewood were closed for months and lost revenue. For Bearden Design, one of the sale employees said it was really tough and they hope the sidewalk sale is a big boost for them.

“It has been difficult. We have had wonderful support from our established clients and grateful to them and we’re new to this area so this is a great opportunity for us to get new clientele,” said Lori Twitty with Bearden Design.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce said that when the pandemic first hit, it was a strange feeling to see 18th Street empty and that’s why they wanted to keep the sidewalk sale this summer, to help these businesses out and bring normalcy.

“Shopping local is one of the biggest messages that we’ve been pushing. There’s nothing more important in this time than to support our local businesses. Many have not had a lot of business throughout everything and business has picked up for some, which is great, but we still need a lot more shopping local. Less online and more in person, and some are offering curbside pickup,” said Mandy Williams of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce.

Not every business is participating in the the Homewood Sidewalk Sale, so make sure to check your favorite store’s website for more information. Stores are operating on their own hours for the sidewalk but it’s expected to start around 9 a.m.

LATEST POSTS