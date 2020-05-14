Pandemic changes could help Homewood’s Little Professor bookstore moving forward

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to make changes, but in some cases it could be a good thing.

Jonathan Robinson took over as the new owner of the Little Professor bookstore in February. At the time, he said the shop’s website was for marketing purposes only. So when he closed the store during the pandemic and needed other ways to serve customers, he started revamping the site to add the option to shop for books. Many of the store’s titles are now available for purchase on the new site, and Robinson says he hopes to add the rest of their titles within a couple weeks. It’s a change that Robinson says will make the store better going forward.

And it’s not the only pandemic adaptation that Robinson plans to keep. Little Professor also will maintain its curbside pickup and delivery services, which he says have helped stabilize sales during the pandemic. He says the curbside option could be useful especially for parents who might not be able to walk in the shop while they have kids in the car.

And Robinson isn’t finished make changes. He also plans to add a mobile app, which he believes will also be good for business. It’s all part of what he calls the silver lining of the pandemic – changes the crisis forced the store to make that will benefit them in the long run.

