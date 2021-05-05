Homewood apartment resident cleaning up after flooding

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Clean-up continues across Alabama after severe thunderstorms and flash flooding impacted the region.

Wednesday at The Crescent at Lakeshore Apartment Complex in Homewood many who were on the first-floor people returning home after being evacuated.

Over a foot of water filled the first level floor of apartments Tuesday night.

“I’ve shock vac myself I’ve been getting up water, cleaning out all the damaged stuff, getting it was thrown out and I’ve done that all by myself,” said Ashley Patterson, a resident at The Crescent at Lakeshore Apartment Complex.

Patterson has lived at her apartment for the past three years. She says this isn’t the first time she had to evacuate her apartment due to flooding.



“It’s just you would think they would be able to fix something if they know that creek is an issue you would think but I do know it runs all the way from Birmingham to pelham but you would think that they would try to do something because next time it could be lives,” said Patterson.



“When we get a sudden influx of rain for us in the areas north of us that feed into shades creek we get a rapid rate of rising, and it typically spills over into the banks of the apartments,” said Homewood Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Broadhead.

The Homewood Fire Department monitors the creek levels and on Tuesday the water peaked at 18.21 feet. Shades creek has been an uphill battle for the department for years.

“We’ve worked with property owners as well as a planning member of the community to help decrease the flooding in that area there are some problems downstream and the city has addressed and they’re working to clean up as we go.,” said Broadhead.



But for Patterson, these next few days are all about cleaning up what’s left of her belongs. She said she’s been working with apartment managers to figure out her next steps.



“They were either going to let me end my lease with no issues or they had a building out here that is considered elevated that did have a vacant apartment that they are letting me move into,” said Patterson.

CBS 42 News reached out to the Mayor of Homewood as well as the City Council president about their plans to help prevent the ongoing flooding at Shades Creek and have not gotten a response.