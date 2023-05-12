HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A local animal clinic put out a code red Friday, stating that overcrowding at their facility may mean they’ll have to euthanize some animals.

Not enough people are adopting and they’ve also seen a greater number of strays brought in.

A Facebook post made by Two-by-Two Animal Rescue that Vulcan Park Animal Care is under code red has sparked interest from the community to adopt.

A staff member at the clinic tells CBS 42 News they’ve had some dogs adopted Friday and people have come by showing interest as well.

Someone even has stepped up to sponsor all the adoption fees. Now, all they’re looking for is people to adopt.

The clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday for those interested in adopting.