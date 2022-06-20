CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — A homeowner was injured after a gas fire broke out in Cordova Monday morning.

According to Cordova Fire Chief Dean Harbin, the homeowner was working with heavy equipment when the fire started around 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Brick Plant Road. Authorities also say that there were two explosions related to the incident.

Spire has turned off the gas line in the area as multiple fire departments have arrived at the scene, working to put out the fire. They are also working to take down a tree that is blocking access to put out the fire.

Spire released a statement saying that this would impact close to 500 residents in the area.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.