HOMEWOOD Ala. (WIAT) — The Magic City has several big events happening this weekend, including the Home Show and the winter edition of Restaurant Week.

Restaurant Week features more than 30 restaurants in Birmingham selling food on special menus at set prices throughout the week. One of those participating is Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill, that’s continued to feel challenges throughout the pandemic. The restaurant week was supposed to be held last month, but due to high COVID-19 numbers in the state it was moved.

“Thankfully, we have a lot of outdoor seating at our restaurant. So, it’s really trying to gear up and figure out things. We know people are going to eat outside, we’ve seen that during the pandemic. Even in the middle of the worst of it, people were trying to eat outside. So, we are really trying to maximize that,” Mark Driskill, owner of Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill, said.

The last day of restaurant week will be February 26.

The 2022 Home Show at the BJCC will feature a variety of home goods for people to view or purchase. Plus, home décor experts will be there to give tips on how to decorate. Hometown flavor cooking will be featured as well by chefs. Birmingham Councilor Hunter Williams said both the Home Show and Restaurant Week are welcome additions that bring people here to support the economy in the Magic City. Councilor Williams said both the city and Birmingham Conventions & Visitors Bureau are intentional in working to hold events that help build the economy.