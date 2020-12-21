Holt High School mourning loss of student killed in Northport car crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County school system is mourning the death of an 18-year-old Hakeem Goodman.

The Holt High school student was tragically killed in a car accident Saturday in Northport.

Morgan Windham was the victim’s teacher at Holt, she teaches Cosmetology classes. She says Hakeem loved to cut hair and was considering becoming a stylist to work as a barber.

“Hakeem was always such a jokester and always the fun guy in class. Everyone that knew him loved him, He was so special and really cared about his work and his athletics,” Windham said.

Holt High School teacher Kimberly Dailey is also heartbroken, she knew the victim very well and is sad for the school’s loss. She says Hakeem was a talented athlete who played both Basketball and football at Holt High, he was also a good student.

“Speechless there’s no words for it. To lose a child a few days after his 18th birthday with graduation coming up. He’s never been to prom and there’s so many things he will never get to experience.”

Northport police say the fatal crash happened Saturday morning at 3:06 a.m. on Airport Road near Van De Graaff Park. Hakeem Goodman’s twin brother was driving, four students were in the vehicle. Hakeem was killed and the three others were not seriously injured.

Kimberly Dailey says grief counselors will be available for students.

“I’m sure lots of kids will need counseling and therapy that’s something parents will need to look into especially with a school that’s already going through a pandemic. It’s going to be hard for kids returning back and not seeing such an active person at Holt High school.”

Family, friends and students and teachers are having a balloon release Wednesday to pay tribute to Hakeem Goodman.