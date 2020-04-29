Holly Pond community reflects on 2 young men lost in tragic accident

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WIAT) — The Holly Pond community is still mourning the death of two teenagers after they were thrown out of their vehicle in an accident Sunday night.

“When it came down to it both of them had been through some stuff in their lives and they both knew what it was like to go through stuff so they were always there for everybody,” former classmate Chiara Godwin.

Godwin moved away last year, but she said both 16 year-old Dayden Michael Floyd and 17-year-old Joshua Dale McGinnis still hold a big place in her heart, so making the trip wasn’t even a question.

“If I didn’t eventually come down here I would regret it. So I wanted to see it so it would click it my head that it was real,” she said.

And now that she has seen the spot where they lost their lives along County Road 700 in Cullman County, Godwin says it’s unreal. However, seeing the outpouring of support from so many means a lot.

“We all have our ups and downs with each other. To see even people that weren’t that close to everybody came down here and still supported each other,” she said.

On Tuesday, dozens of community members came out to honor Dayden and Joshua with their families at the Holly Pond High School baseball field.

“We had a prayer time and you know our kids did a good job. They brought some balloons and released those and did wrote some things on the field,” Holly Pond High School Principal Steve Miller said.

Floyd and McGinnis were well-respected guys in the Holly Pond community.

“Hopefully, it eases the parents pain a lot just to know how much those two boys touched people’s lives,” Head baseball coach at Holly Pond High School Mark Bell said. He has worked with the boys for years and he says their parents should be very proud.

Miller added it was a somber, but uplifting time as everyone starts the healing process.

“Typical high school teenagers loved seeing them everyday they were a big part of our school. Very well liked within our school both of them participated in athletics here and they are going to be missed,” Miller said.

Miller said that despite the circumstances, there are better days ahead for the community.

“God has a plan and a purpose and he can help us work through this,” he said.

To honor their lives, students planned a driveby memorial. Principal Miller said once the people pulled up to the field, there was no stopping them from getting out to honor the two.

Donations are being accepted to help the two young men’s families. Several boxes have been placed on Holly Pond’s High School baseball field where they can be made.

