TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Holidays on the RIver will return this Wednesday to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.
The event will feature outdoor ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides and visits from Santa!
Admission into the Amphitheater is free, however, in order to skate, you must purchase a skate pass. Passes are $15 per person.
The Very Merry Market will be there Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Carriage rides run until Dec. 21 and last approximately 20 minutes. Kids under 3 years old ride free, everyone else is $10.
Season passes can be purchased for $85 and include unlimited skating.
To find out more information and purchase tickets, click here.
LATEST POSTS
- Holidays on the River returns to Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Nov. 27
- Christmas tree arrives at White House in time for holidays
- Tuscaloosa PD investigating deadly shooting at Jemison Ave.
- Community remembers Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams after tragic death
- Federal agencies, airlines prepping for record number of holiday travelers