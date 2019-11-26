Holidays on the River returns to Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Nov. 27

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Holidays on the RIver will return this Wednesday to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

The event will feature outdoor ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides and visits from Santa!

Admission into the Amphitheater is free, however, in order to skate, you must purchase a skate pass. Passes are $15 per person.

The Very Merry Market will be there Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Carriage rides run until Dec. 21 and last approximately 20 minutes. Kids under 3 years old ride free, everyone else is $10.

Season passes can be purchased for $85 and include unlimited skating.

To find out more information and purchase tickets, click here.

