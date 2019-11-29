‘Holidays on the River’ happening in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — “Holidays on the River,” the annual winter celebration featuring an ice rink at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, is now going on.

Skate rental for a full day is $15 per person. Season passes are available for $85. Group rates are also available.

Tickets will be available at the amphitheater box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway or online at www.holidaysontheriver.com.

Holidays on the River will be closed Thursday, then open 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday with $10 skate rental. Hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

The full schedule is available at www.holidaysontheriver.com.

LATEST POSTS