TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Tuscaloosa, as the annual Holidays on the Plaza is underway. Families get to see lots of decorated Christmas trees at the Tinsel Trail and can lace up their skates to go ice skating.

Nicole Moreno-Lacalle says the annual holiday event is perfect for families to spend quality time for Christmas and Thanksgiving. She is the director of special events for the City of Tuscaloosa.

“The Tinsel Trail brings out [a lot of people]. We estimate 10,000 attended last year so it’s fun and lots of people come and skaters and it’s so festive,” Moreno-Lacalle said. “If you haven’t been out here at night, you really need to come. It’s magical!”

The ice-skating rink was planned to open Monday but was postponed due to mechanical difficulties. Thankfully, the problem was quickly fixed and the rink was able to open Wednesday night.

Northport resident Keeley Latopolski was excited to hear about the ice rink and to spend time admiring the scenery amid the pleasant weather.

“It’s really exciting for the ice rink to be open from now till Dr. King’s holiday in January,” Latopolski said. “It’s a nice time for folks to come out and enjoy the nice weather today and spend time with their families.”

Resident Katie Yates was also thrilled about the festivities and is glad Tuscaloosa has a holiday-centered place for families.

“This is a great location. We love having the Tinsel Trail right here, especially with the ice-skating rink right here. It’s so convenient for the families to go to and it’s very family and kid-friendly,” Katie Yates said.

Holidays on the Plaza is open until Jan. 16 and is located on Government Plaza.