BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With Fourth of July celebrations winding down, many people are preparing to head back to work after the long weekend. But surprisingly, not many people were out on the roads on the Fourth.

The interstates have been pretty clear all day, with some people saying they were shocked at how easy the holiday travel was going.

“All the roads have been wide open, everybody’s behaving, it’s not been bad,” says Zeke Baker, a traveler from Georgia.

“Not as busy as we had hoped but it’s a Tuesday, you know, it falls on a Tuesday. Last year, we were much busier on the Fourth but over the weekend we were fairly busy,” says Tony Boyett, Buc-ee’s manager.

While some spots like Buc-ee’s say not as many people came through, it’s still a road trip destination for many out-of-towners.

“Always. Every time we come through here, we stop at Buc-ee’s,” Baker said.

“We just come up here to get some Buc-ee’s, get some hot fudge, and some good food and some souvenirs and just let [my brother] experience the Buc-ee’s adventure,” says Dennis Jaggars, a traveler from Mississippi.

For other popular pit stops like Durbin Farms Market, the Fourth of July is their peak in the season for visitors. They say the week before and the weekend after the Fourth brings a lot of business as people are traveling to celebrate and pop in to shop with them since they’re right off the interstate.

“I feel like we’re busier because people will stay a little longer and more people travel, especially when there’s a day like it falls on a Thursday and they get off Friday, if it lands on a Tuesday, they’re going to get off Monday,” says Lindsey Labovitz, co-owner of Durbin Farms Market. “We get to have a long weekend, so I feel like more people are willing to take off and travel longer distances.”

For the Swiger family, stopping at Durbin Farms Market on their way home to Florida has become a tradition.

“We get peaches every time. The corn is great, all the produce is great,” Laurie Swiger said. “We’re going to go to the beach after this so we’re kind of extended vacation, getting lake life and the beach so trying to do both.”

Though travel may have been light Tuesday, it’s expected to pick up Wednesday as people head home from vacation.