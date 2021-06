BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A hole in the Interstate 59 northbound lane over Edwards Lake Road has closed a portion of the interstate for safety concerns.

An official with the Alabama Department of Transportation says that they do not know what caused the hole, but there does not appear to be any structural damage.

At 6:44 p.m., ALDOT reports that repairs have been completed.

