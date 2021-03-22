Hokes Bluff man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child

HOKES BLUFF, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 12.

Cory Blake Mink, 31, had recently been released from Etowah County Jail on Feb. 25 after he posted his $50,000 bail for charges of possessing child pornography.

Mink is now being held at the jail on a $25,000 bond for the sexual abuse charge. The conditions of Mink’s bond include him not having contact with the victim or any of their immediate family.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.